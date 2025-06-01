When FOX NFL crew pranked Rob Gronkowski by inventing fake Cowboys TE

Rob Gronkowski was as dangerous on the court as he is fun off it. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion has always been an entertainer, which allowed him to pursue a career in the media after his NFL journey came to an end.

It's been three years since he retired from the game and Gronkowski has starred in several moments that have stayed in fans' minds to this moment.

One of the funniest moments happened in December 2023 during a fake sequence of NFL on Fox Sports for "America's Game of the Week" between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. His co-hosts, starting with Jay Glazer and Michael Strahan, made the legendary tight end believe the Cowboys had a new player he had no idea about: Rich Russo.

Rob Gronkowski looked confused as the rest of the panel talked about Russo. When he was given the word, he tried to play it along and focused his attention on Jake Ferguson, another (and real) Cowboys TE.

"You know, he's been off for a little bit, so I think he might be rusty coming back, but I think they're gonna give him the opportunity. That's for sure. But also, they got Ferguson as well and they could be a 1-2 punch."

When Glazer tried to push the Russo narrative, Gronkowski insisted on talking about Ferguson.

"Ferguson has been showing he's the guy right now," he added.

Terry Bradshaw joined the joke and revealed a big detail about Russo's fake absence.

"He's the only guy in the league that has two fingers missing on his right hand. That's why he's been out," Bradshaw said.

After everybody burst into laughter and Gronk still tried to make his point, he was told the truth.

His face expressed how confused he was during that moment.

Rob Gronkowski pumps brakes on Drake Maye's MVP talk

Talking about a real-life player and situation, Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on Drake Maye's possibilities to become a top-five MVP candidate in the 2025 NFL season. Maye was the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, considered the future of the New England Patriots.

After Jacoby Brissett struggled to get things going, Maye took over as the starting quarterback. He put on decent numbers last year (225 pass completions for 2,276 yards), making fans believe he can challenge for the coveted prize.

Rob Gronkowski gave his flowers to the kid, but he made it clear it's still too early to make such predictions.

"Drake Maye is a great quarterback, has a good team around him now," Gronkowski said. "I can see him being a top 5 candidate for MVP in the future. Maybe year three, four, five or something along those lines. But he's not gonna be a top 5 candidate this year."

The Patriots have an intriguing project in hand and Mike Vrabel is back to lead the franchise. They finished 4-13 last season, and it's hard to think things can go worse now.

