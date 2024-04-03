When is Kelce Jam 2024? Travis Kelce announces music festival feat. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz 

Travis Kelce recently announced the dates for Kelce Jam 2024 that will feature the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. It was hosted for the first time last year as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thought of a grand party to celebrate their Super Bowl win. As repeat champions, it looks like it will be even bigger and better this year.

Kelce Jam is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Ticket pre-sale begins this Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Kelce Jam 2024 happens in backdrop of Travis Kelce's entry to entertainment world royalty

Kelce Jam 2024 promises the best barbecue in town and tons of interactive experiences. The latter part is what is certain to draw a lot of fans. There will be some who will be hoping that, despite the presence of other musical superstars, Taylor Swift will accompany him to the jam.

When Travis Kelce started this last year, he was hosting this as a popular Chiefs player and someone known to be the life of a party. But now he will be doing so as Taylor Swift's boyfriend and that gives him a heft that was not previously there.

What happens to Kelce Jam if Chiefs win another Super Bowl?

Kelce Jam might become a celebratory ritual every time they win the Super Bowl but after two straight years, the pressure is on the Chiefs to deliver again. Travis Kelce has been a key cog in their Super Bowl victories but he is not getting any younger.

Add to it that Kansas City is the team that is now being hunted by everybody, and it will be tough for them to win three in a row. There is a reason no team has done that in the modern era before.

If they do not win this season, and no one should rule that out, then it remains to be seen if Kelce Jam will be hosted again next year. But Travis Kelce could always use that to remind fans what it symbolizes and become a rallying center to go again.

For now, though, all such thoughts belong to the future. All is right with Kansas City as they are the reigning back-to-back World Champions and star tight end Travis Kelce is bringing some of the best performers to town.