Browns missed field goal: When was the last time Cade York missed a field goal?

Rookie kicker Cade York missed two decisive field goal attempts as the Cleveland Browns suffered a 28-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns have a 2-3 record this season and have suffered two consecutive losses. York missed two important attempts, both with only seconds remaining in the second and fourth quarters. Both kicks were long attempts of 45 and 54 yards, respectively.

Brian Y @byysports CADE YORK MISSES THE GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL AND THE CHARGERS SURVIVE CADE YORK MISSES THE GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL AND THE CHARGERS SURVIVE 😅 https://t.co/0cjQ75duPx

It was the first time York had missed multiple field goals in a game and naturally, there were some concerns about the rookie kicker. After yesterday's match, the kicker spoke to the press in an interview:

“Gotta get over it. That’s my first time missing twice in a game, so it wasn’t like I went out there and was just going, ‘Oh, I just missed one before.’ I hit it hard, hit it strong. I just missed it."

Cade York's rookie NFL campaign so far

Cade York - Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

The Browns selected Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was regarded as the best kicker available in the draft. York proved himself in the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers, where he scored a 58-yard game-winning field goal.

Before the Week 5 game against the Chargers, York had scored every field goal he attempted. However, he has missed two PATs, so he is 13-of-15 for those. He missed one against both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first miss would have been disappointing, but reasonable for York. However, the second one would have hurt. It was a golden chance for the Browns in the fourth quarter and they could have won their third game of the season. With fans already turning against the kicker, he will need to maintain his composure.

The Browns face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 6. Standing at 2-3, they really need to come away with a win when the Patriots come to town. Cleveland sit below the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) in the AFC North.

Cade York college career records

One of LSU's greatest kickers and the teams' record holder for the longest field goal. On December 12, 2020, he helped the Tigers defeat Florida 37-34 with a 57-yard field goal.

He started for the Tigers for three years and scored 54 field goals from 66 attempts and 164 of 168 extra points.

York holds a LSU record of scoring 15 field goals from 50+-yards in his career. Six of them came in a single season in 2020.

He is the only LSU player to have score two 50-yard field goals in a game against Texas A&M (2019) and McNeese (2021).

York is tied in second with Colt David for the most carrer field goals (54) in LSU history. He also ranks four for most field goal attempts (66).

Cade York has the second most points (336) scored by kicking in the history of LSU.

Cade York's Achievements at LSU

2021 Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)

2021 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (vs. Texas A&M)

2020 Second Team All-America (AP, FWAA)

2020 First Team All-SEC (Coaches)

2020 Second Team All-SEC (AP)

2020 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (at Florida)

2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

2019 Second Team All-SEC (AP)

2019 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (at Texas)

