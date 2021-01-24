When are the NFL Conference Championship Games

Both AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are packed with some of the best players in the NFL today. Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one of the toughest tests when they travel to Lambeau Field to meet the Packers. Green Bay Packers are currently the number one offense in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers and company looked almost unstoppable against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs. The Packers took it to the number one ranked defense in the NFL last week. Tom Brady will have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense ready to compete. This game will come down to the Buccaneers defense stopping the Packers offense.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner will secure the final spot in the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. Buffalo will look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.

Kansas City is coming into their game with the Bills with a lot of questions surrounding starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has passed all the concussion protocols and should be healthy for the game. If Mahomes would not be able to play Buffalo would be getting a late Christmas gift.

Like the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this will come down to the visiting teams defense. It will take two to three stops from the Bills defense to pull off an upset. Hard part is stopping Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. This is something that many teams have not been able to do in the past.

Looking at the talent on all four teams it makes NFL fans excited to watch these two great NFL Conference Championship Games. For the first time all season there is a guarantee that two teams will be playing in the Super Bowl after this week. Lets take a look at when these games will be played.

NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on Television: FOX

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on Television: CBS