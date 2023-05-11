Most of us know former NFL quarterback Michael Vick as the first real "duel threat" quarterback in the NFL. Such was his ability throwing and running the football, Vick was nearly impossible to stop.

But it was his off-field issues that had many people offside with him. Most of us know the dog fighting ring incident in 2007, in which he served 18-months in prison for, per greenmatters.com. Once his career ended, many in NFL circles had move on from the incident, including the NFL. They named him the Legend's Pro Bowl captain in 2019.

This didn't go down well with everone. One woman named Joanna Lind created a petition per CNN.com to have Vick removed from the role.

She wrote per ntd.com:

“Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted," Lind wrote "When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable, and I would like your help to make sure he is not honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.”

In the petition that Lind created, it needed 1,000,000 signatures. Looking back on it as of now, the petition had 878,982 signs.

Michael Vick retired from the NFL after 13 seasons

While Michael Vick's dog fighting incident is for some the thing that people will always remember him for, he was quite the NFL star as well.

He played for the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons. He was then suspended for two years for the dog fighting saga. Vick then made a return to the NFL in 2009, where he then spent the next five years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2014, Michael Vick then signed on with the New York Jets, playing two seasons before retiring. He would finish his 13-year career with 22,464 passing yards, 113 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions.

Vick also ended with 6,109 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

While many credit Vick for being the "mould-breaker" for a quarterback such was his incredible talent, unfortunately, people mostly remember him for the dog fighting saga.

