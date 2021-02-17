When is the NFL franchise tag deadline?

The 2021 NFL off-season will have its first important set of dates. February 23, 2021 and March 9, 2021 is the final chance for NFL franchises to decide if they will franchise tag a player. With a talented free agent group, we could potentially see some of the top free agents receive the franchise tag.

One player has been rumored to receive the franchise tag. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will most likely get the franchise tag from the Lions, who have gone through a huge change at the quarterback position.

Their new starting quarterback Jared Goff will need weapons to be successful. This will lead to the Detroit Lions placing the franchise tag on Kenny Golladay to make sure Goff has at least one main target. Golladay will get the franchise tag and sign a big deal during the 2022 NFL off-season if he chooses to sign with the Lions.

There are other big-name free agents that could potentially see the franchise tag this off-season. One in particular is Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback who is coming off a rough ankle injury. Dallas and Dak have not come to an agreement on an extension.

If the Dallas Cowboys end up placing the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, he will become the second NFC East quarterback to be franchise tagged in back-to-back off-seasons. Kirk Cousins went through the same situation with the Washington Football Team before leaving for the Vikings.

With the two big-name free agents being rumored to receive the franchise tag, who are the others that could potentially receive a franchise tag before the deadline?

Which NFL free agents could get the franchise tag before the 9th March deadline?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David could receive the franchise tag this off-season. The Buccaneers have a lot of pieces that need to be re-signed during the 2021 NFL off-season. David will be entering his 10th NFL season in 2021. He is still one of the best linebackers in the NFL and a key piece to the Buccaneers' success on defense.

Advertisement

Last June, Godwin said Brady promised him a ring in exchange for his No. 12 jersey.



Tom delivered on that Super Bowl 💯🏆 @CGtwelve_ @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/nyqoOw7rnb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 8, 2021

With Chris Godwin wanting a big contract and Shaquil Barrett mentioning that it's time to break the bank, it leaves Leonard Fournette, Ndamukong Suh, and Lavonte David as potential franchise tag recipients. The two players that the Buccaneers could potentially let hit free agency are wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

February 23rd through March 9th will be very interesting to watch. NFL fans thought the 2020-2021 NFL season was crazy. Just wait for the 2021 NFL off-season.