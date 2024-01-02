When is NFL Wild Card Weekend 2024? NFL Playoffs TV schedule, potential matchups explored

This season's regular season has just one round remaining, but some clubs are still vying for a spot in the playoffs in Week 18.

After Week 17, there are still five playoff spots available that have not yet been taken. Moreover, there are still four divisions without a winner. As this week's NFL games are on Saturday and Sunday, the status of each team will be determined at the end of the weekend.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play Sunday Night Football in the final regular season game, which will determine the AFC East title. Earlier in the day, the champions of the NFC East, NFC South and AFC South divisions will be crowned.

It will be the NFL playoffs in two weeks. The Wild Card round of the single-elimination competition is set for Jan. 13, while the Super Bowl will kickoff on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

All you need to know about NFL Wild Card Weekend 2024

Fans can always count on the NFL playoffs to deliver some of the most thrilling games in all of American sports.

Seven AFC teams and as many NFC teams will face off in the postseason, based on seeding. In the Super Bowl, the lone survivor from each team plays for their conference.

The top overall seed gets a first-round bye, while the division winners get home-field advantage in the Wild Card round. Over Wild Card Weekend, the No. 2 seed plays at home against the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed is at home against the No. 6 seed, while the No. 4 seed takes on the No. 5 seed.

While the other two teams play each other in the Divisional Round, the top seed plays the worst club that makes it from the Wild Card Round. Conference title games feature the two teams from each conference that get past the divisional round. The AFC and NFC Championship game winners advance to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Round schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

NFC/AFC Wildcard game - 4:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

NFC/AFC Wildcard game - 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

NFC/AFC Wild card game - 1 p.m. (CBS or FOX)

NFC/AFC Wild card game - 4:30 p.m. (CBS or FOX)

NFC/AFC Wild card game - 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

NFC/AFC Wild card game - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Which teams are set up to feature in the NFL Wild Card Weekend this year?

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens have already secured a No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round. However, below is the rest of the AFC playoff picture after Week 17:

No. 2 Miami Dolphins (11-5) vs. No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills (10-6)

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) vs. No. 5 Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Still in the hunt: Houston Texans (9-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

Also, in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) have clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Below is the full NFC Wild Card Round picture after Week 17.

No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (11-5) vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers (8-8)

No. 3 Detroit Lions (11-5) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) vs. No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

Still in the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (8-8), New Orleans Saints (8-8), Minnesota Vikings (7-9), Atlanta Falcons (7-9)