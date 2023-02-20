The New York Jets finished last season with a 7-10 record and on a six-game losing skid.

They suffered terrible QB play from Zach Wilson, while shuffling through backups Mike White and Joe Flacco.

The team has been linked to possibly acquiring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is yet to make a decision on whether or not he wants to be traded, but the Packers seem ready to move on from him.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Long-time Packers reporter @BobMcGinn says the Packers are "disgusted with" Aaron Rodgers, that they're "done with him," that they're "moving on." wp.me/pbBqYq-cxrX Long-time Packers reporter @BobMcGinn says the Packers are "disgusted with" Aaron Rodgers, that they're "done with him," that they're "moving on." wp.me/pbBqYq-cxrX

While the star QB may be traded this offseason, analyst Stephen A. Smith urged the Jets to trade for him on "First Take":

"When's the last time you won a Super Bowl? When was last time? 1969. That's the last time not only the Jets have won a Super Bowl, it's the last time they've been to a Super Bowl. ... You're telling me with the tradable assets that they have available to them, they're supposed to go out there and say the hell with that bad man that is Aaron Rodgers that'll light up Broadway!?

"The New York Jets automatically puts themselves in a championship position to compete with Buffalo and Miami and Cincinnatinand Kansas City. You can't summarily dismiss the New York Jets with that defense and Aaron Rodgers."

Smith added that the market of New York would explode with a big name QB like Rodgers playing for their city:

"That bad man, that brother, is coming to Broadway. You know what kind of endorsement dollars, what kind of marketing dollars, that's gonna do for you? Money ain't gonna be a concern. It's the NFL, and that's in and of itself. But the fact of the matter is, is you, Aaron Rodgers.

"Aaron Rogers, you're bad man, my brother. Let me tell you something. When you are bad man and you roll up on Broadway, it's a different animal."

The New York Jets have serious interest in Derek Carr but are waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do before jumping the gun

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

While the Jets hope to land Rodgers this offseason, they're targeting Derek Carr as well. Carr visited the Jets, and the two reportedly had a great meeting with mutual interest.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington discussed the status of Carr and the Jets on "Get Up":

"Derek Carr visiting with the team, and I'm told, that it was a very positive metting, that the Jets really believe Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really well."

He added that the Jets are still waiting to hear what Rodgers decides to do. They don't want to risk signing Carr with the possibility of Rodgers becoming available for trade.

However, they could lose out on Carr by waiting for Rodgers and if Rodgers decides to stay put in GB.

