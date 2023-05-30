Tom Brady's most famous fan is arguably Mark Wahlberg. The famous actor has been seen multiple times in Foxborough over the course of the quarteback's career, so it was no surprise when the two collaborated on "Ted 2".

The Ted series is a duo of movies released in the mid 2010s centered around a raunchy talking teddy bear and his owner.

In Ted 2, the teddy bear (played by Seth McFarlane), is deep in a relationship with someone. They want a kid, but because he is a teddy bear, they need a sperm donor. The solution they eventually arrive at is to get No. 12's sperm.

Their plan began with posing as repairmen, getting permission from the quarterback to work on his machine.

He asked the quarterback for permission, but also tried to take an opportunity to get an autograph in disguise. Here's how he put it:

"Hey, are you Tom Brady? Your neighbors called and your air conditioner's making a loud noise. I'm supposed to check out the unit. I just may need a signature in case I got to get some parts for the building. You can just write that to John and Ted, number 12, and you're not a cheater. I think your balls are perfect."

How did Ted 2 address Tom Brady's deflategate scandal?

The movie came out around the time of deflategate, when the quarterback was accused of covering up a football conspiracy to slightly deflate the footballs and make it easier to throw and catch.

The controversy eventually led to the quarterback missing the first four games of the 2016 season, allowing Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett to introduce themselves to the NFL world.

In addition to Ted 2, the quarterback also made another cameo in a Seth McFarlane comedy. No. 12 showed up as himself in an episode of Family Guy. However, the two appear unlikely to pair up again, as the actor has left the show due to the ongoing writer's strike.

