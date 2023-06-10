Tom Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr. predicted his son's exit from the New England Patriots in 2015. In an article posted by NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal, he wrote about when Brady Sr. gave an interesting take on Brady's evident departure from New England in an interview with Andre Kramer.

Brady Sr. knew that his son Tom wanted to play a long career and also knew that the Patriots would eventually move on from him, stating that the NFL is a cold business.

"It will end badly. It does end badly. And I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he's 70. ... It's a cold business. And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn't."

Five years later, Brady exited New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency prior to the 2020 season.

Tom Brady's announcement of him leaving the New England Patriots

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady left the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upon the news, Brady announced his departure from the Patriots via social media in a heartwarming message.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values."

"You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn't be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you."

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team, securing his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Brady finally retired this off-season shortly after Tampa's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. Brady is now becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and has plans to be a commentator for Fox Sports in the Fall of 2024.

