When will 2023 NFL schedule get released? All details about Roger Goodell’s plan for next season

The NFL announced on Monday, May 8th, that the 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11th. After there were rumors that the NFL schedule announcement would be delayed, it was reported that the schedule will come out this week.

The National Football League announced that the full schedule will be announced at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday night on NFL Network and ESPN. Commissioner Roger Goodell met with officials today to make the final call on the big games for the season and how they will be scheduled.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Just announced: The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11th. Just announced: The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11th.

There have also been a few changes to the scheudle this season. Per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the National Football League will have it's first ever Black Friday football game this upcoming season. Teams can also play on Thursday Night Football twice, with not every time guaranteed to get a primetime game. Games don't belong to networks anymore. Al games are "free agents" that could potentially be broadcasted by any network.

A few games are expected to be announced a day earlier on Wednesday, as theNational Football League is expected to announce the International games for this season. The National Football League previously announced that the Bills, Titans, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Patriots will all play International games this season.

The season is set to begin on Thursday, September 7th, with the Chiefs expected to host a top opponent, such as the Eagles, Bills, Bengals, or 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl Victory Parade

To no surprise, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Via sportsbookreview.com, the Chiefs are favorited by DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and Pointsbet. They are listed as +600 by all bookies, excpet for BetMGM(+650.)

The Chiefs were tied for the best record last season (14-3), won the AFC, and finished the season winning eight-straight games, including the playoffs.

The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles have the second best odds to win the Super Bowl, with the San Francisco 49ers right behind them.

It's tough to repeat as Super Bowl champions, let alone go to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

Who do you think will win Super Bowl LVIII?

