When will Aaron Rodgers return? 4x MVP makes stance clear on Achilles comeback to salvage Jets season

Aaron Rodgers is a primary reason the New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 matchup is on primetime. The attention that he brought after getting traded to New York’s AFC squad made them into must-see football.

Unfortunately, he won’t participate in the game due to the season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in their season-opening game at home. But while he is sidelined for now, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player made an announcement about his potential return.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to action this season?

Aaron Rodgers was in attendance during the Week 4 Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and his New York Jets. He was moving around the field in crutches before staying at a suite in MetLife Stadium.

But with the game about to start, NBC’s Melissa Stark shared what Rodgers told him. She said that Rodgers was medically cleared to fly, and he traveled from Los Angeles last night. He surprised the team at their hotel, and only head coach Robert Saleh knew he was coming.

Rodgers also said that he had to be in that game. Per Stark, he also told the team:

“Relax. Ignore the noise. We’re only three games in.”

Rodgers will return to California within the week to have his stitches removed and to undergo a five-hour-a-day rehabilitation program. He’s doing so to rejoin the team permanently after the Week 7 bye and to hopefully play again this season.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is doing everything he could to suit up for the Jets again in 2023. Unfortunately, his stint with the Jets lasted only four snaps after Leonard Floyd sacked him. Making a return this season could boost the Jets granted it’s not too late.

Aaron Rodgers might come back for nothing

The Jets built their offense around him. Therefore, he’s the one who can bring out the most of the roster. But with Zach Wilson at the helm, the Jets’ offense has struggled. They’ve put up just ten points each during their Weeks 2 and 3 losses.

It’s all well and good if Aaron Rodgers can return this season. But what will the Jets’ record be once he comes back? Getting his reps will be good for him in preparation for 2024, given that he’s under contract for one more season.

But if the Jets have no shot at the AFC playoffs, shutting down Rodgers would be best. They allow Wilson to mature with more experience. Losing more this season could be a blessing, putting them in a position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft.