When will Damien Williams return? Injury update on Falcons RB & expected return timeline 

Running back Damien Williams was the Atlanta Falcons player to go on the injured reserve list after their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Williams is the Falcons' No. 2 running back for the season after Cordarrelle Patterson, who is also suffering from a knee injury. He will miss a few upcoming games. The Falcons are expecting Williams to recover soon from his rib injury because he has a major role to play in the Falcons' offense.

The Falcons started the season with two losses but made a comeback after winning two straight games against the Seahawks and the Browns. Will Damien Williams' return to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday?

It is going to be a tense matchup between the two NFC South teams. The victor wins between the Falcons and the Buccaneers will gain the top spot in their division.

Damien Williams' injury update

Damien Williams was added to the injured reserve list after the week 2 game as he suffered a rib injury. It also meant that he would miss, at least, the next four games until Week 6. The NFL is entering its fifth week, and Williams, most likely, won't be playing against the Buccaneers.

The Falcons now have their top two running backs on the injured reserve list, and the roles have shifted to Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams. Caleb Huntley is the third running back's choice after he was upgraded from the Falcons' practice squad.

The Falcons will look to win their third consecutive game this season, but winning against the Buccaneers won't be an easy task if they are without their two leading running backs.

Damien Williams timeline

Williams is playing his eighth season in the NFL and his first with the Atlanta Falcons. He started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears as well.

He was signed by the Dolphins after remaining undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft. He played 58 games for the Dolphins but started only four games in four years. He totaled 477 rushing yards in 133 attempts and scored nine touchdowns (three rushing and six receiving).

In 2018, he signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and played two seasons with them. He played an important role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory where he ran for 104 yards and scored twice in Kansas City's 24-20 comeback win.

He missed the 2020 season because his mother was undergoing cancer treatment, and he took care of her. Last season, he played with the Chicago Bears and totaled 164 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries across 12 games.

