When will Tampa Bay Buccaneers wear Creamsicle jerseys? Details about franchise’s plans for 2023 season

As announced on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their classic creamsicle jerseys in the Week 6 game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

The Todd Bowles-coached franchise will hope for a solid season in their first year without Tom Brady at center since 2019. Brady retired at the end of last season, and Baker Mayfield will be the likely starter for the upcoming NFL campaign.

So, without further ado, let's look at the significance of the Tampa Bay creamsicle jerseys.

More about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle jerseys

In a hype video headlined by Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, the creamsicle uniforms were unveiled by Bucs wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antione Winfield Jr. Loyal Tampa Bay fans joined the players in the background.

The Bucs will don the iconic throwback "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Lions in their Week 6 game against the visiting Lions. It will be the first time in over a decade that the Buccaneers will wear the light-orange jerseys and helmets featuring the "Bucco Bruce" logo.

The Bucs donned the uniforms starting with their inaugural season in 1976 through 1996 and brought them back between 2009 and 2012. Tampa Bay Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said regarding the long-awaited comeback of the creamsicle jerseys:

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions.

"As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

How did Tampa Bay Buccaneers perform in 2022?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the 2022 NFL season with a lot of hopes and expectations, but their performances left much to be desired.

First, the Bucs had to deal with the retirement of future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski. That was a significant blow in the pass-catching and blocking departments. The entire Tom Brady forty-day retirement debacle then cast a shadow on their season before it had even begun.

Furthermore, the Buccaneers had to deal with injuries galeore to their stellar skill players. All of that contributed to the Bucs narrowly making the playoffs with an 8-9 win-loss record.

If not for the weakness of their NFC South opponents, they'd have missed the playoffs. Eventually, they were trounced by the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 NFL season left much to be desired, so Bucs fans will hope for a much better showing in 2023.

