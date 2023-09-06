When will Travis Kelce return? TE avoids ACL scare as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs escape Super Bowl hangover story 

Patrick Mahomes depends on Travis Kelce more than any other player on the Chiefs roster. The tight end is the quarterback's go-to guy whenever required. The pair was instrumental in winning the Super Bowl for Kansas.

So, imagine how Patrick Mahomes would have felt when one week before the regular season begins, Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee. There were initial fears that it could be an ACL tear but luckily he seems to have avoided such an outcome. Here is what we know about his return.

Travis Kelce return date

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Because Travis Kelce has avoided rupturing his ACL, he is not looking at a season-ending injury. However, further examination and observation will determine when he will be back. Based on latest reports, he should undergo a test on Wednesday this week. If he does not pass that, he will absent from the opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Even if he misses the game, there is an expectation that he could be back by Week 2 or 3. While that might not be ideal, it is still much better than the worst-case scenario.

Expand Tweet

Can Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl?

With Travis Kelce expected to be available for the most of season barring other injuries, Patrick Mahomes willl be thinking of repeating as Super Bowl champions. Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last season brought the quarterback and tight end their second rings, establishing the germs of a dynasty.

So, whatever happens, the Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites this year. However, the competition is tougher than ever. In the AFC West, if Sean Payton can revive Russell Wilson to his best form, they can become a banana skin. The Los Angeles Chargers could become even more explosive with Kellen Moore aiding Justin Herbert.

Outside their division, the AFC is stacked making the pathway to the Super Bowl even harder. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were serial contenders and Aaron Rodgers has now joined the New York Jets. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, to name a few, are expected to be stronger than last season as well.

That being said, the AFC was harder than the NFC last season too and they had no trouble navigating that. One does not see them tanking like the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl defense from last year.

But that also shows the Chiefs how important it is for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to remain healthy, because injuries to Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford derailed the Rams' season. The tight end's relatively speedy return date is, therefore, welcome news for the Chiefs.