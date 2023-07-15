Where does Aaron Rodgers live? All about Jets QB's pad in New York

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers lives in a $4 million apartment in Manhattan. Rodgers reportedly made this purchase in March when it became clear that he would be leaving the Green Bay Packers after almost two decades of stellar play.

Interestingly, Rodgers' new Manhattan apartment is over an hour and a half drive from the Jets' MetLife Stadium. It thus begs the question of why Rodgers didn't just purchase a condo closer to his new home stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers lavish Malibu beach house

When Aaron Rodgers isn't enjoying the vibes in Manhattan, the future Hall of Famer is probably savoring the breeze at his exquisite Malibu beach house.

The four-time NFL MVP bought the beach-facing villa in 2019 and lived there with his former girlfriend, Danica Patrick. Rodgers purchased this villa for an incredible sum of $28 million. Before Rodgers snagged the facility, it was owned by legendary singer Robbie Williams, and before Williams, it belonged to pop icon Janet Jackson.

The mansion has an area of 4636 square feet and an incredible view of Malibu Beach. The house is three-storied and equipped with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main suite of the house is adjacent to the deck overlooking the ocean. Aaron Rodgers' Malibu beach house looks like a palace and is the perfect getaway after a grueling NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth

Aaron Rodgers has an estimated net worth of $200 million. The outspoken NFL legend is one of the greatest players in the league's history and is paid as such.

Rodgers plays for the New York Jets, earning a salary of $50 million per year. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and highest paid player in the NFL. His net worth comes from his NFL contracts, investments and a steady stream of endorsement deals.

Rodgers is on track to become the first NFL player to make over $400 million from salary alone. He has also made an additional $100 million through his many endorsements.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Rodgers has something to prove, as the longtime Green Bay Packers icon is playing in a new city for the first time.

He's not getting younger and has a point to prove in the big apple. The Jets have a fine team of high-potential youngsters and savvy veterans, so Rodgers has no excuse. Anything less than a deep playoff run will be seen as a massive disappointment.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault