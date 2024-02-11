Where to buy Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 merch if Patrick Mahomes' team wins? All stores in Kansas City revealed

Patrick Mahomes is on the brink of receiving a massive boost to his jersey and merchandise sales in addition to every other player on the Kansas City Chiefs team. All they have to do to get the boom is to deliver the stick to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 this afternoon in Las Vegas.

If they follow through, fans will swarm to look for places to buy updated gear to flaunt their team's success. However, where can one do so? Here's a look at some options for fans near Kansas City, Missouri, as well as in cities across the country.

Where to buy Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 merch?

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs will have merchandise available at several outlets in Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, the expectation is that one can go to NFL Shop's online store to purchase items soon after the conclusion of the big game.

If you are not located in Kansas City and wish to rush to a local shop in your area, the best way to do so will be to search your favorite map application on your smartphone (Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, etc.) and find an open outlet in your area. Then, after getting the phone number from the app, one can call and ask an employee if they will be selling Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise.

There is no guarantee that other brick-and-mortar stores will sell Chiefs gear, but calling around will be the quickest way to find one with such items for sale.

However, if one is located in Kansas City and wants to rush to a shop, à la an old-school midnight launch of a video game, or showing off a new movie, here's a look at some options, per the Kansas City Star.

Rally House

Rally House will open 15 locations in and around Kansas City if Patrick Mahomes wins the Super Bowl.

910 E. North Ave., Belton

18701 E. 39th St., Independence

211 Nichols Road, Kansas City

452 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

181 E. 14th St., Kansas City

1867 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

5219 W. 117th St., Leawood

1712 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit

8570 N. Evanston Ave., Liberty

9750 Quivira Road, Lenexa

6858 Johnson Drive, Mission

16485 W 119th St., Olathe

8030 W. 151st St., Overland Park

15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee

30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods said it would have seven stores open if the Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs win. The sporting goods outlets would also open at 7 a.m. local time, depending on the game's result.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Four Academy Sports + Outdoors locations will open if Patrick Mahomes' offense scores more points than Brock Purdy at the end of four quarters.

510 E. Markey Parkway, Belton

269 S. Stewart Road, Liberty

14405 W. 135th St., Olathe

9781 Quivira Road, Overland Park

What happens to Chiefs' merchandise if Patrick Mahomes' team loses?

Every year, the losing team of the big game usually donates the already-made clothing to countries in need. This year, Rally House, Fanatics, and Good360 are prepared to repurpose the losing team's gear to donate the clothing to needy places such as Mongolia, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine.

Last year, the Chiefs forced the Philadelphia Eagles to run a backup plan on their merchandise. The year before, the Los Angeles Rams forced the Cincinnati Bengals to fall back into their plan B. After the 2020 Super Bowl, the Chiefs were forced to repurpose their merchandise after losing to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes win this year, the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl 58 merch will be repurposed. If the Chiefs lose, the 49ers' gear will be in the stores for some time.