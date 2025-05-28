"Where is your dignity?" - FS1’s Joy Taylor rips into Aaron Rodgers for disrespecting Steelers by skipping OTAs

Aaron Rodgers remains the most interesting free agent situation in the NFL. Although there is an expectation that he will eventually sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has made clear that serious familial situations have delayed his decision about the 2025 season.

However, NFL analyst Joy Taylor completely slammed Rodgers for his handling of his contract situation this offseason. While appearing on the popular show 'Speak', Taylor made clear that she thought that Rodgers should have been in attendance at the first day of Steelers OTA's. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman posted the video on X on Tuesday.

"Why? This is the Pittsburgh Steelers — they have six Lombardis. They're coached by a first-ballot Hall of Famer — Mike Tomlin, who's never had a losing season. And we're sitting around talking about 'Aaron Rodgers is not there on the first day of OTAs.' Mandatory or not — where is your pride? Where is your dignity? Where is your respect for the game? Where's your respect for this organization? Where's this organization's respect for the history that they have in this league?" Taylor said.

Rodgers has had a difficult and complex NFL career since he left the Green Bay Packers and joined the New York Jets. In his first game in New York, Rodgers tore his achilles tendon, something that required surgery and for him to miss the entire 2023 season. Then, the Jets and Rodgers struggled mightily last year and did not make the postseason.

This offseason, the Jets decided against bringing Rodgers back for another season, opting instead to have Justin Fields lead the team in 2025.

When will Aaron Rodgers make a decision on his future?

As has become customary in recent years, only Aaron Rodgers truly knows what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers. Despite what may be reported online, Rodgers and his management team rarely have information leaks, something that makes it extremely difficult for people to know or anticipate his future until it has been officially announced.

At this time, it appears as though the Steleers present the best, and potentially the only opportunity for Rodgers to play next season. Only time will tell whether Rodgers signs in Pittsburgh, however, it is evident that Taylor thinks that Rodgers should already be on the Steelers practice field.

