Where does Tony Dungy live?

Retired professional footballer Tony Dungy played for several renowned franchises, including the New York Giants. Additionally, he worked with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers for most of his managerial tenure. Dungy is also a "New York Times" best-selling author.

Dungy has lived in Tampa, Florida for 25 years. He lives there with his wife Lauren. Together, they have 11 children, three biological children and and eight adopted children.

Their hometown of Tampa is the biggest city in the Tampa Bay region. The city of Tampa has seen considerable reconstruction and development over the last ten years.

Residents of the Tampa Bay Area can take advantage of both the cultivated beach culture and the privileges of a big city, such as well-known sports teams, art galleries, and a wide range of dining and entertainment options. The Tampa Bay metro area is a large and diverse territory with three municipalities -- Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. Each one has a unique identity.

With summertime peak levels above 90 degrees and wintertime lows in the 50s, Tampa's lovely climate is one of the city's main draws. So it won't surprise many that Tampa has some of Florida's best outdoor activities.

What is Tony Dungy known for?

It was with the Bucs, one of the league's weakest franchises then, that Dungy started his coaching career in 1996. Dungy was able to effectively change the team's reputation. The Bucs saw new success under Dungy, who guided them to four playoff berths in six years.

Mini-Bio Pt.1

Tony Dungy led the Colts for seven years after leaving Tampa Bay, leading them to the playoffs each year. He is frequently credited with helping the Colts remain dominant in the 2000s.

His greatest achievement came in 2006 when the Colts won the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years since moving to Indianapolis. He stopped coaching after the 2008 campaign.

In addition to his many other publications, Dungy is the author of several best-selling books, including "Uncommon Marriage," "Uncommon," "An Uncommon Event," "Mentor Leader," and many others.

Tony Dungy became the first-ever African-American coach to win the Super Bowl. Behind Mike Ditka and Tom Flores, he is the third person in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as both a head coach and as a player. He is a strong proponent of social equality and fairness, giving African Americans in the NFL greater opportunities to coach.

As of 2019, Tony Dungy's net worth is over $40 million.

