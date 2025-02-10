"Where the hell was this Patrick last year" - 49ers G fumes as Patrick Mahomes struggles massively in Super Bowl vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers guard Jonathan Feliciano wondered where tonight's (Sunday, February 9) version of Patrick Mahomes was in last year's Super Bowl game. Last year, Feliciano and the 49ers fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a final score of 25-22.

It marked the second-straight Super Bowl victory for Mahomes and the Chiefs. One year later, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX amid a disappointing showing from Mahomes.

The final box score had Mahomes throwing for two interceptions and the Eagles defensive line forced Mahomes to fumble at a key moment in the game. Mahomes' performance was one of many factors for the Chiefs' lopsided defeat to the Eagles, 40-22.

Feliciano expressed his frustration on X, asking where "this" version of Mahomes was when he and San Francisco faced the veteran signal-caller last year.

"Where the hell was this Patrick last year," he wrote.

The Philadelphia Eagles stop Mahomes and the Chiefs' attempt at history

Mahomes and the Chiefs attempted to make history tonight by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. However, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles had other plans. The Philadelphia Eagles offense showed up in a big way, thwarting the Chiefs' defense and putting up 40 points on the night.

With the win, Hurts and Barkley, who have been absolute stars for this Eagles team this year, got the first Super Bowl rings of their careers. Now, Mahomes and company will need to get back to the drawing board in hopes of getting back to the big game next year and continuing the decade of dominance their franchise has seen in the AFC.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Imagn)

For now, Philadelphia will bask in the glory of their first Super Bowl win since 2018. Of course, next year they will have to do it without offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who has reportedly joined the New Orleans Saints organization as the franchise's next head coach. Finding a new offensive mind shouldn't be too hard for the Eagles as the position will be a coveted one with one of the most talented offensive rosters in the league.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can repeat this success next year by retaining their key playmakers. Finding a competent replacement for Moore will also be on the agenda after the team returns home to Philadelphia off their Super Bowl win.

