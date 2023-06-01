Where did Michael Oher go to college? All you need to know about ex-Ravens OT's CFB career

In his debut season in the NFL in 2009, Michael Oher rose to fame. That year's late release of the film The Blind Side, which portrayed Oher's life as a whole, was well received.

Oher was a homeless youngster who lived in a seedy area of Memphis before his collegiate and professional football careers. Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, who run many fast-food chains in Tennessee, fostered and raised him as their own kid. The Tuohys took in Oher before he was chosen to play for Ole Miss from 2005 to 2008.

Before his collegiate football stint with the University of Mississippi Rebels, Oher faced overwhelming obstacles in his home city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Oher was a lineman in college, and in his first year, he was named to the First Team Freshman All-American. He ended his junior year on the First Team All-Sec. He was selected for the First Team All-American in his senior year. Oher played NCAA football and earned a criminal justice degree in 2009.

His outstanding performance led the Baltimore Ravens to choose him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. Oher retired from football in 2018 after spending eight years with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

His time in the NFL was notable, as he helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl. However, the movie, which followed his disadvantaged beginnings and eventual acceptance into a new home, remained a constant in the trajectory of his life.

Why did Michael Oher leave the NFL prematurely?

In a big way, injuries struck Michael Oher. He struggled to recuperate and participate in 2017 after playing just three games in 2016.

Injury problems continued to impede him. In 2017, he had a chance to join the Carolina Panthers but failed the preliminary physical. Oher was released by the Panthers and made his retirement announcement.

What's Michael Oher up to now?

Michael Oher now works with his nonprofit organization, the Oher Foundation, which helps the less fortunate children of his area. Additionally, he developed the "Good Deeds" app, which enables people to donate clothing to those in need.

After publishing his 2011 book, "I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness to the Blind Side, and Beyond," which describes the specifics of his story, Oher rose to fame as a New York Times best-selling author.

