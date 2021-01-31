Where to park for the NFL Super Bowl Experience

Starting this weekend, NFL fans will be flooding downtown Tampa Bay, Florida to attend the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Experience. If anyone has ever attended an NFL game or event, they know how hard it is to find parking.

The NFL Super Bowl Experience will run from January 29 through to January 31. It will pick back up next week on Wednesday and run all the way up to the Saturday before the Super Bowl. Here is a list of areas where NFL fans can park during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa Bay, Florida.

Main Parking Lots that are Super Bowl Experience- Friendly

-- Scott Street Parking Lot: 1301 N. Morgan Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- 1420 Lot: 1420 N. Tampa Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Royal Street Regional: 1200 N. Tampa Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Interstate Lot: 1514 N. Franklin Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Anchor Garage: 109 W. Fortune Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

Other Parking Facilities/ Lots for the NFL Super Bowl Experience

Downtown Tampa Parking:

-- Green Lot- Amalie Arena: 655 Eunice Street, Tampa Bay FL 33602

-- Teal Lot – Amalie Arena: 624 E Eunice Avenue, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Blue Lot- Amalie Arena: 615 Water Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Port/ Channelside Garage: 369 S. 12th Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Garrison Street Parking Lot: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Harbour Island Boulevard Garage: 601 S. Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- B Port Tampa Bay: E. Cumberland Avenue, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- Pink Lot- Amalie Arena: 105 S. Morgan Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- 717 Lot- N. Tampa: 874 N. Tampa Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- 717 Lot- N. Ashley: 874 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

-- 717 Lot- E Zach: 308 E. Zach Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33602

*These Parking Garages and Parking lots are available seven days a week for NFL fans who are attending the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

With all the options above, it should be an easy trip to the NFL Super Bowl Experience with numerous places to park. One of the most difficult things to do at NFL events is finding a place to park. It looks like Tampa Bay, Florida has everything figured out for their big event this week and next.