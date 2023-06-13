Where is Peyton Hillis from? Revisiting ex-Broncos star’s college career

Peyton Hillis was born in Conway, Arkansas, on Jan. 21, 1986. He was a sought-after prospect before he studied at Conway High School in Conway, Arkansas. At the University of Arkansas, where he studied, he played fullback most of the time.

The Denver Broncos selected Peyton Hillis during the 2008 draft. He starred for the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his seven years in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Peyton Hillis confirmed his retirement from the sport in 2015 after amassing 2,832 yards on the ground in 696 attempts and scoring 23 rushing touchdowns.

Hillis had a delicate traumatic brain injury, which caused him to leave football early. He has made appearances in live performances and even Hollywood films since his retirement. In 2021, he made his acting debut in the Indie film "The Hunting."

The former Arkansas student recently made news for his critical health following his Jan. 4 rescue of his kids and niece from drowning.

What happened to Peyton Hillis' son and niece?

In Pensacola, Florida, in early January, Peyton Hillis, 37, reportedly rescued his kid and niece from drowning. He and his ex-wife Amanda Hillis share custody of his son.

Peyton Hillis @thepeytonhillis 🏻 Thank you for all your love and prayers Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 https://t.co/VnrCmKWjlN

Hillis' son and niece, who are nine and eight years old, respectively, found themselves in a perilous riptide while Hillis and the entire household were swimming on a Pensacola beach.

He jumped into the big water to save the kids without caring for his well-being. However, he needed treatment for his kidneys and lungs and ended up in intensive care. Orry, the son of Hillis, and Camille, his niece, were both fine and didn't require hospitalization.

Before he regained consciousness, the 37-year-old Hillis was kept unconscious for ten days while being ventilated. After what happened on Pensacola Beach, Hillis posted a thank-you message on Twitter to people who assisted him.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Hillis recounted the "scariest point" of the incident was making a decision to rescue his 8-year-old niece… Story: Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis, who saved his son and niece from a swimming accident earlier this year, says "it is 100% a miracle" no one died in the incidentHillis recounted the "scariest point" of the incident was making a decision to rescue his 8-year-old niece… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Story: Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis, who saved his son and niece from a swimming accident earlier this year, says "it is 100% a miracle" no one died in the incident 🙏Hillis recounted the "scariest point" of the incident was making a decision to rescue his 8-year-old niece… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mVyLzWzilY

Hillis said in an in-depth conversation with Good Morning America this week — his first since the accident — that "it is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die."

The most terrifying moment, in Hillis' opinion, was when he had to reach his niece before her son, which potentially saved her life.

"I was aware that I needed to get to Camille before him. Because, you know, she wouldn't have survived if I hadn't."

Poll : 0 votes