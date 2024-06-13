Where does Trevor Lawrence's salary rank among NFL's highest-paid QBs? Top 5 contracts explored

Tis' the season to get paid, it would seem. As of Thursday, June 13, Trevor Lawrence's salary will see a significant bump with the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly coming to terms with their start quarterback on a five-year extension worth a total of $275 million.

Trevor Lawrence's contract will see him take home $200 million guaranteed with $142 million at signing. He will also be paid a signing bonus of $37.5 million. Oof.

Lawrence becomes the second big-name Jaguars to get paid this offseason with LB Josh Allen inking a five-year $141.25 million deal with the franchise.

Lawrence has proven to be the franchise QB the Jaguars desperately needed. He is currently fourth in Jaguars history in passing yards (11,770) and passing touchdowns (58). So far in Jacksonville, Lawrence has led the Jaguars to an AFC South title and a wildcard win in 2022.

Where does Trevor Lawrence's salary rank among NFL's highest-paid QBs?

On a yearly basis, Lawrence's new deal matches that of Joe Burrow at $55 million, making him the highest-paid signal-caller alongside the Bengals franchise QB.

Quarterback Salary (per year) Joe Burrow $55 million Trevor Lawrence $55 million Jared Goff $53 million Justin Herbert $52.5 million Lamar Jackson $51 million

So far, Lawrence has made one Pro Bowl and led the Jaguars to a 20-30 record, though he also had to go through the ill-fated (and short-lived) Urban Meyer era. His playoff record stands at 1-1.

Trevor Lawrence's contract extension places increased pressure on Cowboys

With another big-name QB being handed a long-term contract extension, all eyes will now turn to the Dallas Cowboys who need to get a deal done with Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys need to pay both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this offseason, though a deal does not appear to be imminent. Prescott himself has preached patience in negotiations and has stressed the fact that he is not too concerned and that negotiations are underway with the Cowboys brass on a deal.

Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa appear to be the best bets to ink fresh contracts, given the fact that the Cowboys have been negotiating with Prescott at a snail's pace.