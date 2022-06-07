"Where do you want me to put it?" - Horrific details about Deshaun Watson's alleged encounter with 24th plaintiff emerge 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal troubles continue to mount as another plaintiff joined the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the former Houston Texans star, increasing the number of accusers to 24.

The latest plaintiff shared details of her encounter with Watson and alleged that the quarterback made her "very uncomfortable" with his actions.

NFL writer Kalyn Kahler shared two images containing the details of the encounter between the plaintiff and Deshaun Watson.

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J

Per the plaintiff, Watson scheduled two massage sessions with her and the alleged sexual misconduct happened during the second one, which took place on August 9, 2020 at her apartment. The document read:

NOTE: The text below contains details of alleged sexual misconduct

"At the beginning of the session, Watson did not want to use the draping that is typically used in a massage. Instead, he requested a small towel. Watson also insisted on starting the massage with him lying face up. Watson reminded Plaintiff he only wanted her to focus on his upper body and abdomen. He then demanded that she work on his inner thighs and quadriceps. During the massage, Watson's tone became aggressive as he repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs, causing her hand to touch his scrotum."

She further alleged:

"As the massage continued, Watson made piercing eye contact with Plaintiff. At this point, Plaintiff became very uncomfortable with the situation. She was also scared, because Watson was in her apartment, and he was much bigger and stronger than the Plaintiff. She also did not want to upset Watson for fear of retaliation against her small business. As Plaintiff attempted to focus on getting the massage completed, at some point, Watson got an erection, causing the towel to fall off. By this point, Watson, was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate."

The plaintiff continued:

"Plaintiff immediately stopped the massage. Apparently responding to the look of shock on Plaintiff's face. Watson said to Plaintiff, "Relax. It is okay to touch it." Plaintiff refused Watson's entreaties. Watson then stood up and continued masturbating more aggressively. As he did so, Watson asked the Plaintiff, "Where do you want me to put it?" Plaintiff, by this point, was in complete shock and could not speak. She froze. Watson quickly ejaculated; some of his ejaculate got on Plaintiff's chest and face. Plaintiff immediately left the room, and ran into the bathroom to clean Watson's ejaculate off of her. Watson offered no apology or explanation for his conduct."

According to the plaintiff's account of the events, Watson then paid her $150 using CashApp and left the apartment. She added that she was humiliated and traumatized and called her close friend to tell her about the incident. That was Watson's last massage session with the plaintiff, who later quit the profession.

In addition to facing a massive civil lawsuit, the Browns quarterback could receive a lengthy suspension from the NFL in the wake of these alleged encounters.

