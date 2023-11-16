Where will Mac Jones be in 2024? Dan Orlovsky delivers “unquestionably” perfect AFC North landing spot

Mac Jones might be at the end of his time as a season-starting quarterback in the NFL. However, there is still plenty of meat on the bone as it transitions to backup life in the league. Several opportunities may materialize, but NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the Cleveland Browns are a potential match.

Speaking on Get Up, Orlovsky said Jones could salvage the rest of the season had he been on the squad and in place to replace Deshaun Watson.

"[00:00:00] I think Cleveland would be a playoff team with Mac Jones in their situation... New England has failed Mac Jones unquestionably. And Mac Jones hasn't taken care of his own business regarding some of his mechanics. Two of those things can be true at the same time. [00:00:17]"[17.9] Get Up

How could Mac Jones make his exit from the Patriots?

Jones at Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

The quarterback is still with the Patriots through the 2024 season. It would be the fourth year of his deal. At this point, it would stun the league if he were to get a fifth-year option in 2025. As such, the quarterback appears to be staring the end of his time with the team in the face.

However, it remains up to New England as to how they want to move on to their next signal caller. One method would be to keep him around in 2024 as a bridge quarterback for an incoming rookie. Another could be to trade him to a team looking for a quality backup quarterback like the Cleveland Browns might, should Dorian Thompson-Robinson or PJ Walker not work out.

However, such a move would likely net pennies on the dollar as backup quarterbacks often go for just a sixth or seventh-round pick, as evidenced by the Joshua Dobbs trade. That said, the team could also cut ties and jump head-first into the new era, but that would cost them about $5 million, according to Spotrac.

At this point, Robert Kraft and the Patriots are likely spending more effort weighing all of their options about the quarterback and potentially Bill Belichick ahead of finding a way to reach the postseason. In other words, with the interception thrown against the Indianapolis Colts by Jones in Germany, fans and the franchise likely have begun to look at a new era in 2024.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.