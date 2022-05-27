"Whether or not this is Tony Buzbee trying to manipulate the NFL" - Mike Florio wonders if Deshaun Watson's litigator is fooling around with league's management

Deshaun Watson and the 22 sexual misconduct cases against him are yet to be resolved. Still, the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns has signed a massive deal that will see him supplant Baker Mayfield as the starter. Whether the former Houston Texans ball slinger will face a suspension is yet to be determined.

On a recent episode of Pro Football Talk, host Mike Florio spoke about the ongoing investigation and the possibility of litigator Tony Buzbee attempting to manipulate team owners.

"One thing that got my attention last night, and I don't know whether or not this is Tony Busby trying to manipulate the NFL into doing what he wants the NFL to do. But he was part of the HBO feature, and a couple of quotes from him made it into the final copy. He didn't seem to be optimistic, the NFL is gonna do anything."

Florio continued by observing the lack of faith one of the plaintiffs had in the NFL's ability to take correct action.

"And Ashley, one of the two plaintiffs who was interviewed on camera by HBO, you know, she expressed that, based on her experience with the league, that she didn't have high hopes either, that and his Buzbee put it basically they were doing what they had to do that, you know, he didn't get the impression that we're taking it very seriously. They were just doing it because they had to do it."

Florio also referenced the criticism the NFL commissioner received for a lenient punishment handed to a domestic violence case against former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

"Now, again, I think maybe he's trying to, to shame talk. Well, in the acting. Oh, yeah. Yeah, like, like daring them to do it. I don't understand how the NFL operates, though, if he thinks that the NFL is going to choose a path of least resistance, when the perception may be that they were too lenient, as to a man, who crossed the line with one or more, up to 22 different women, because the failure to be appropriately harsh with Ray Rice and 2014 is what almost caused the commissioner to lose his job."

Deshaun Watson may still face suspension from the NFL

The league could hand down a suspension based on personal conduct rules, even if it’s determined that Deshaun Watson didn’t technically do anything wrong.

Cleveland Browns @Browns Deshaun 🤝 Jakeem 🤝 The Deep Ball Deshaun 🤝 Jakeem 🤝 The Deep Ball https://t.co/Ql7RmSAhbt

Since the Ray Rice case, where many believed the commissioner was too lenient on the player who was caught on video assaulting his girlfriend, the league has tried to give more appropriate punishments for misconduct cases. The punishment coming Deshaun Watson's way may be severe.

