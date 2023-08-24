Which 49ers players also played for Browns? August 24 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a captivating puzzle that is designed to put your understanding of players with experiences in different NFL teams to the test. Out of the nine names highlighted in the puzzle, there's a player who holds the prestigious distinction of contributing to two separate teams within the NFL.

In today's Immaculate Grid, we're searching for an individual who's taken the field for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns. A prominent name that perfectly fits this description is Donte Whitner.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 24

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitner, a skilled safety, contributed his talents to the NFL for a remarkable 11 seasons, representing four esteemed teams: the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders. He spent three seasons with the 49ers and two with the Browns.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Whitner's NFL journey commenced when he was taken by the Buffalo Bills as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. His professional path began to take shape when he secured a substantial five-year contract worth $29 million with the Bills in August 2006.

Across five productive seasons with the Bills, Whitner started an impressive 66 out of 69 games. His statistics showcased his impact, with 453 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 QB Hits, 19 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

A pivotal moment arrived in 2011 when Whitner signed a three-year, $11.65 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. During his second season with the 49ers, he achieved a significant milestone by earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Throughout his tenure with the 49ers, he showcased his consistency by starting in all 47 games, amassing 217 tackles, 3 QB Hits, 56 passes defended, and 5 forced fumbles.

Transitioning to the Cleveland Browns in 2014, Whitner secured a four-year, $28 million contract. In this stint, he continued to shine, earning his second Pro Bowl recognition during the same year. He contributed two seasons to the Browns before parting ways with the team in 2016. His impact during this period included starting in 30 games and achieving 187 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 QB Hits.

Whitner's final chapter in the NFL was in 2016, when he played a single season with the Washington Commanders, marking the conclusion of his NFL career.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 24 solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Donte Whitner, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 24:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 24

Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns - J.C. Tretter Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders - De'Jon Harris 3000+ Yards passing season for Green Bay Packers - Brett Favre San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns -Donte Whitner San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders - Trent Williams 3000+ Yards passing season for San Francisco 49ers - Colin Kaepernick Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns -Sheldon Richardson Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders - Kirk Cousins 3000+ Yards passing season for Minnesota Vikings - Case Keenum

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 108 votes