Which 49ers players also played for Falcons? September 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid highlights two players who have represented the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons. These Immaculate Grid players appeared in regular season games for the franchises and weren't merely scout team members.

First is Tevin Coleman, a running back who has played for the 49ers, Falcons and New York Jets. The Falcons drafted Coleman in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. The versatile RB was drafted out of Indiana University, where he earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2014.

Coleman spent four seasons in Atlanta, serving as a backup on the team for the first three seasons before breaking out in year four. Interestingly, he had a career-high season in his second year on the franchise, as Coleman put up a 520-yard and eight-touchdown season in 2016.

The Sept. 1 Immaculate Grid answer also added 421 receiving yards and three touchdowns for good measure. Coleman left the Falcons at the end of the 2018 season to test free agency.

He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers on March 14, 2019. Coleman was a starter in his first year in San Francisco, serving as a hybrid RB for the franchise.

Coleman started 11 out of 14 games in the 2019 season, putting up a stat line of 544 rushing yards and six touchdowns. However, he was relegated to RB2 in his second season with the 49ers, which saw his stats plateau to new lows. He left the franchise at the end of the 2020 season.

Tevin Coleman has since played with the New York Jets and re-joined the San Francisco 49ers. However, he has been a different player since his dire second year on the 49ers. He is a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL season, having appeared in just five games for the 49ers in 2022.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the 49ers and Falcons

The next Immaculate Grid answer for Sept. 1 is Ben Garland, a retired center who played for the Denver Broncos, Falcons and 49ers in his NFL career. Garland was an undrafted free agent following the 2010 draft and was signed by the Denver Broncos.

The Air Force alum featured sporadically for all three teams in his NFL career. He was the epitome of a team player, as he could play in numerous positions on both the offense and defense.

Garland last played in the NFL in the 2020 season, in which he played five games for the San Francisco 49ers. These days, he focuses on spending time with his family and supporting numerous charities he holds dear to his heart.