Which Bengals players have also played for Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 11 

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

Adam Jones is a former cornerback who played for both these teams. In his 12 years in the NFL, he played eight seasons for the Bengals and one for the Broncos.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 11

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Jones graced the rosters of four different teams during his illustrious career: the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

His professional football voyage commenced in 2005 when he was drafted by the Titans as the 6th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Following this milestone, he inked a substantial five-year, $28 million contract with the team.

Jones's tenure with the Titans spanned two seasons, but a regrettable incident in 2007 led to his suspension for the entire season. He was held responsible for inciting a violent episode in a Las Vegas club, resulting in the tragic shooting of two club employees, with one left paralyzed.

Post the 2007 NFL season, Jones found himself traded to the Dallas Cowboys. During his brief stint, he started in 28 out of 30 games, amassing an impressive record of 117 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hit, 3 fumbles recovered, one forced fumble, and 23 passes defended. Additionally, he showcased his prowess in special teams with 63 kickoff returns for 1648 yards and 63 punt returns for 712 yards.

The Cowboys chapter in Jones's career was a concise one, as he parted ways with the team after a single season in 2008. Unfortunately, the following year saw him sidelined, as no team expressed interest in his services.

In 2010, a new opportunity arose as he signed a two-year, $1.185 million contract with the Bengals. Over the years, he penned extensions, including a one-year, $925k deal in 2012 and a more substantial two-year, $5.35 million contract in 2013. This affiliation endured for eight seasons before his release in 2018.

Former Broncos' CB Adam Jones

Jones's tenure with the Bengals was marked by stellar performances, including 68 starts in 100 games. His stat sheet boasted 352 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six fumbles recovered, five forced fumbles, and an impressive 64 passes defended. In the realm of special teams, he contributed with 51 kickoff returns, accumulating 1344 yards.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, earning him a coveted spot in the All-Pro First Team in 2014, and a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

The final leg of Jones's journey brought him to the Denver Broncos in 2018, where he signed a one-year, $1.015 million contract. After a season with the team, he bid farewell to professional football, announcing his retirement in 2019. Throughout his career, Jones faced his share of challenges, including six arrests and involvement in 12 incidents.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 11 solutions

With the inclusion of Adam Jones, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 11th NFL Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 11

Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos - Javon Walker Green bay Packers and New Orleans Saints - Jimmy Graham 1st Team AP All Pro with Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos - Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints - Malcolm Jenkins 1st Team AP All Pro with Philadelphia Eagles - Jason Kelce Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos - Adam Jones Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints - Andy Dalton 1st Team AP All Pro with Cincinnati Bengals - Andrew whitworth