Which Broncos players also played for the Texans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 22

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid question, we look at players who turned up for both the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos.

The first one we will talk about is Kareem Jackson. He's a Denver Broncos' safety. Before being selected by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft as the 20th overall pick, Jackson played college football at Alabama.

After being selected by the Texans, Jackson soon established himself as a key player in the defensive unit. He was renowned for being physically tough and having the versatility to cover many targets of different qualities.

The top safety joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2019. He continued to show off his skills, making tackles and interceptions while providing the Broncos' secondary unit with his proven mentorship.

The 35-year-old has demonstrated his adaptability throughout his NFL career by switching between cornerback and safety. His dedication to the effectiveness of his teams underlines his flexibility and readiness to assume various tasks.

Jackson has amassed 901 total tackles, 20 interceptions, 107 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns in the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 22: Other players to have played for both Denver Broncos and Houston Texans

Quarterback Brock Osweiler is another correct answer for the Broncos-Texans Immaculate Grid puzzle today. He spent seven seasons as an NFL quarterback before retiring.

Osweiler was taken by the Denver Broncos with the 57th overall selection in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft after playing college football for Arizona State.

In 2015, when Denver won the Super Bowl, Osweiler made his first start as an NFL quarterback. He took over as the main signal-caller when Peyton Manning got injured, but it didn't take long before Manning returned to action.

Osweiler took over as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback after that Super-Bowl winning season with the Broncos. However, his stay lasted just one season due to a poor 2016 campaign before he joined the Broncos again in 2017.

Osweiler announced his retirement from the NFL the next year at the age of 28 after playing his last year in the league with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

