Which Chargers players also played for the Falcons? August 26 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Players from the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are the focus of today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

South Korean kicker Younghoe Koo is a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid, and currently plays for the Falcons.

At Georgia Southern University, Koo first caught the attention of the NFL after showcasing his excellent kicking skills. His accomplishments in college helped him get into the NFL, where he signed with the LA Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

With the Falcons in 2020, he was chosen to the Pro Bowl after topping the NFL in scoring. He is second among kickers who have attempted at least 100 field goals in the NFL overall for field goal percentage.

Beyond his performance on the field, Younghoe Koo's path is distinguished by his tenacity. His distinctive history as a kicker in the NFL from South Korea has made him a role model for young athletes with diverse origins.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 26: Other Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons players

Another player who fits into the NFL Immaculate Grid puzzle for today is Casey Hayward.

The cornerback, who is a free agent at the moment, played football for Vanderbilt in college. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and also played for the San Diego Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, Hayward began his career with the Packers. He was a crucial part of the Chargers' defensive unit and was well-known for his superb coverage abilities and ball-hawking talents.

The Falcons signed Hayward for the 2022 campaign with the intention of starting him opposite A.J. Terrell. Before getting hurt, he played six games and intercepted three attempts. His season was then over due to the injury.

The 33-year-old cornerback was released by the Falcons following the 2022 campaign.

In his 152-game NFL career, Hayward has started 118 games and was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 with the Chargers. In his career with the Packers, Chargers, Raiders, and Falcons, he recorded 25 interceptions and 2 touchdowns.

