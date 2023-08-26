Which Dolphins players also played for Falcons? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 26

Every day, fans get to enjoy the NFL Immaculate Grid, which challenges their knowledge about famous players and the teams they played for.

In today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, the spotlight falls on athletes who got to wear the jerseys of the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons.

One standout player who played for both these teams is Ralph Ortega. Ortega, a former linebacker, made his mark in the NFL during a span of six seasons, primarily donning the colors of the Falcons and Dolphins.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 26

Following a successful four-year college football career at the University of Florida, Ortega's talent was recognized by the Atlanta Falcons. They selected him as the 29th overall pick in the second round of the 1975 NFL draft.

His NFL journey unfolded across four seasons with the Falcons, spanning from 1975 to 1978, and spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 1979 to 1980.

Over his NFL career, Ortega showcased his skills in 81 regular season games, earning 25 starts. He exhibited his versatility by intercepting five passes and recovering seven fumbles.

Post his retirement from professional football following the 1980 season, Ortega embarked on a new path as an assistant coach at Gulliver Preparatory School.

Beyond the sidelines, he took on the role of a mentor to his own son, Buck Ortega, who also pursued a football career. Buck's journey led him to college football with the Miami Hurricanes, and subsequently, a two-season stint with the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 26 solutions

With the inclusion of Ralph Ortega, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 26.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans - Justin Britt Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons - Robbie Tobeck 1000+ rushing yard season for Seattle Seahawks - Marshawn Lynch Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans - Desmond King Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons - Younghoe Koo 1000+ rushing yard season for Los Angeles Chargers - LaDainian Tomlinson Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans - Arian Foster Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons - Ralph Ortega 1000+ rushing yard season for Miami Dolphins - Jay Ajayi

