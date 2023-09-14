Which Eagles player has also suited up for the Chargers? September 14 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid asks fans to name a player for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over the course of his short NFL career, Cameron Dicker has represented both teams. Dicker joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but was released without playing a game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In October, the Eagles added Dicker to their practice squad. Later that month, he made his NFL debut against the Arizona Cardinals. Dicker had only been a member of the Eagles' roster for a few weeks before being released.

Dicker had one of the finest debut seasons by a kicker in NFL history after joining the Chargers in November 2022, winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in December and January.

After a strong debut season with the Chargers last year, Dicker also had a strong and reliable training camp and preseason. He will now make an effort to uphold the standards he established for himself throughout his rookie NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid, September 14: Other players for both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles

Darren Sproles is another answer for today's Immaculate Grid. Sproles was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft after playing college football at Kansas State, where he holds the record for most rushing yards.

In the NFL, Sproles was renowned for his range of abilities. He was not just a great runner, but also a skilled punt and kick returner and return specialist.

Sproles achieved a Super Bowl LII victory while playing for the Eagles in 2017.

He ran for 3,552 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns during his career. In addition, he amassed 4,840 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. Sproles recorded 2,200 all-purpose yards in four different NFL seasons, and was the first player in league history to achieve this feat.