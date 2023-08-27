Which Eagles players have played for Chiefs? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

On today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we highlight two players who represented the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles legend Nick Foles is a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid, and was the starting quarterback on their last Super Bowl-winning team. Foles is best remembered for his time in Philly, but also appeared for the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and most recently, the Indianapolis Colts.

Nick Foles achieved legendary status in Philadelphia when he replaced Carson Wentz as QB1 towards the end of the 2017 NFL season. Wentz was on an MVP trajectory that season but suffered a nasty injury around the business end of the regular season.

Foles led the Eagles throughout their playoff run, which culminated with the franchise's first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl LII and him earning the game's MVP award. Interestingly, he nearly achieved the same feat the following season after Wentz again got injured during the regular season.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they couldn't repeat the trick, and Nick Foles left in free agency at the end of the 2018 season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Eagles and Bears

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Jason Avant, a retired wide receiver who played for the Eagles, Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers in his ten-year NFL career.

The Eagles took Avant in the fourth round of the 2006 draft after a stellar college career in Michigan.

Avant was a backup wide receiver for the entirety of his Eagles' career, but had his best season as an Eagle in 2009. He set career highs in all three major statistical categories with 41 receptions for 587 yards and 3 TDs. Avant remained with the Philadelphia Eagles until 2014, when the franchise released him.

Following his release by the Eagles, Avant joined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal. He performed admirably for the franchise but was released on November 18, 2014, to give more opportunities to younger receivers.

Avant's next stop was in Kansas City, as he signed a short-term contract to join the Chiefs. He served as a rotational slot receiver for the Chiefs and left after the conclusion of the 2015 NFL season. He retired from the league after leaving the Chiefs.