Which Lions players have played for Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

The NFL Immaculate Grid is back with a challenge to test your knowledge. This captivating grid puzzle encourages you to demonstrate your expertise about athletes who have showcased their skills across multiple franchises.

In one section of today's NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight is on a player who wore both the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jerseys.

A prime answer to this query is Ndamukong Suh.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 27

Suh, a seasoned defensive tackle, boasts an impressive 13-year career across five NFL teams: the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Suh kickstarted his professional football journey after being drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL draft. He promptly inked a substantial $65.39 million, five-year contract with the Lions.

During his debut season with the Lions, Suh made an impact, tallying 10.0 sacks, 66 tackles, 17 QB Hits, 3 passes defended, and one forced fumble in all 16 games.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with coveted spots on the All-Pro First Team and the Pro Bowl.

Remaining with the Lions for four more fruitful seasons, Suh continued to shine, earning three additional Pro Bowl selections from 2012 to 2014. He was also named to the All-Pro First Team in both 2013 and 2014.

Throughout his tenure with the Lions, Suh showcased his prowess by participating in all 78 games he played, amassing an impressive record of 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 65 QB Hits, and 15 passes defended.

Suh's journey took a new turn in 2015 when he secured a substantial six-year, $114.375 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. His three-season stint with the Dolphins saw him contribute significantly, notching 15.0 sacks, 181 tackles, and 49 QB Hits.

In 2016, he clinched his fifth Pro Bowl appearance during his time with the Dolphins.

The subsequent years saw Suh's talents on display with the Los Angeles Rams for a season in 2018, and a move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. During his three seasons with the Buccaneers, he played a pivotal role, recording 112 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 46 QB Hits.

His time with the Buccaneers culminated in a remarkable victory at the Super Bowl in 2021.

In 2022, Suh embraced a new chapter by signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Presently a free agent, he's on the lookout for his next opportunity within the league.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 27 solutions

With the inclusion of Ndamukong Suh, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 27.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears - Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Josh McCown Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs - Larry Marshall Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears - Willie Young Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ndamukong Suh Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs - Matt Blundin Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears - Mitchell Trubisky Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Webster

