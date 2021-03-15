Which NFL Player Retired Today?

20-year NFL veteran QB Drew Brees announced his retirement from football on March 14th, 2021. The former New Orleans Saint is set to join NBC Sports as a broadcaster, following in the footsteps of other quarterback-turned-broadcasters like Tony Romo.

Brees led the Saints to the second overall seed in the NFC playoffs before being defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Brees had a long and storied career, all but ensuring his status as a future NFL Hall of Famer. The New Orleans Saints only made the playoffs 7 times before Brees joined the team, but the poised veteran led the team to the postseason 9 times in his career.

How great was Drew Brees in the NFL?

Brees is a statistical leader in many categories that quarterbacks are measured by. Brees holds the current records for career pass completions, career completion percentage, and career passing yards, while sitting in second place for career touchdown passes and career passing attempts. Brees ended his career in third place for career quarterback rating and in fourth place for career postseason quarterback rating.

A 13-time Pro Bowler with multiple Offensive Player of the Year awards, a Comeback Player of the Year award, and a Super Bowl MVP award, Brees led the league in passing on 7 different occasions. Brees also led the league in passing touchdowns on 4 occasions.

Brees, a one-time Super Bowl champion, started his NFL career as a San Diego Charger before signing with New Orleans before the 2006 season, elevating his own gameplay and the play of his Saints teammates to new levels. He reached levels of success that were previously unprecedented in the history of the franchise.

Brees is a married father of four and will no doubt be excited about the prospect of spending more time with his family, while maintaining his deep ties to the NFL.

