Which NFL team has the most fans? Top NFL teams with the most number of fans

For football fans, the NFL is more than just a sport; it is a long-standing tradition that extends within and beyond American territory. Supporters demonstrate their passion and excitement at every level — from high school through the NCAA to the National Football League.

Even though the NFL is primarily held in the United States, fans across the globe pay great attention to its events. Yet, have you ever wondered which teams have the most supporters?

Top 5 NFL teams with the most number of fans worldwide

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

1] Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, are supported by 8.5 million fans overall and are the most popular NFL team.

The five-time Super Bowl champions broke the record for the most valuable sports team in 2015 when they became the first team valued at $4 billion. They surpassed their previous mark a few years later and climbed to the $5 billion rung.

As per reports, they were also the first American club to earn $620 million, ranking as the most valuable NFL team for the 12th consecutive year on Forbes' list.

The Cowboys, referred to as "America's Team," have given their ardent supporters an excellent reason to stick with them because they have consistently performed. They have made it to the Super Bowl eight times, winning five. They are the only NFL team to have 20 straight seasons of victories (1966–1985), during which they missed the playoffs only twice, in 1974 and 1984.

2] New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are second on the list. They hold the record for the most Super Bowl victories (six), losses (five), and appearances (11).

The Patriots also hold records for the greatest winning streak in the regular season and the playoffs, the most consecutive winning seasons (19 from 2001 to 2019), and the number of postseason victories (37).

Without question, they have a sizable fan base, given all of their accomplishments. The Patriots have a fan base of around 7 million supporters as of 2023.

Titans Steelers Football

3] Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful NFL teams, having won six Super Bowl titles. The Steelers have also played in 16 AFC Championship games, hosted 11 as many conference title games, and won eight AFC championships.

The Steelers are well-known around the world and enjoy a great deal of affection and support. The Steelers Nation is the name of their fan base. Over 6.3 million people worldwide follow the AFC North franchise, including people in South America, Europe, and Mexico.

4] Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the third-oldest American football team in the league. The franchise was founded in 1919, the same year that it entered the NFL.

Interestingly, the Lombardi Trophy is named after Vince Lombardi, the Packers coach during the 1960s. The Packers have won four Super Bowl titles and were the only NFL team to defeat the AFL before the AFL-NFL merger.

The storied Lambeau Field serves as their home field. The number of fans and followers has reached 5.2 million, placing them fourth on the list of teams with the most fans.

5] Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' 10-year tenure in the AFL and their first seven seasons in the NFL weren't particularly successful. After the 1975 season, their success started to fade, but the team is still very popular among football fans across the globe.

The Broncos have won three Super Bowls and eight AFC titles. The Denver fanbase has been devoted and supportive even if they aren't the league's best club. The Broncos are fifth on the list today, with 4.1 million fans worldwide.