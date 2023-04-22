Which NFL team has the highest fan engagement? Data shows AFC powerhouse on top

The NFL is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, and fans are always seen cheering on their favorite teams throughout the season. Given that the teams have a rich history, many fans have supported their team for decades.

Young fans, on the other hand, are also becoming more involved in the sport and can be seen cheering on their favorite team. As with any league, some teams have a large and engaged fan base while others do not.

In this article, we'll look at which NFL teams have the most engaged fan base and how that engagement varies across different platforms.

NFL teams with the highest fan engagements:

As per Bleacher Nation, the following data shows the teams with the most engaging fan base in the National Football League:

Rank Team Twitter Instagram TikTok YouTube Subscribers 2022 Home Attendance Annual Google Searches Engagement Score /10 1 Kansas City Chiefs 0.34% 4.04% 11.94% 344,000 101% 31,109,000 9.03 2 San Francisco 49ers 0.11% 4.63% 11.89% 253,000 105% 17,511,000 8.22 3 Philadelphia Eagles 0.09% 1.28% 12.30% 371,000 100% 32,179,000 7.58 4 Cincinnati Bengals 0.31% 2.72% 12.97% 68,500 101% 21,224,000 7.31 5 Minnesota Vikings 0.08% 1.86% 11.48% 232,000 100% 25,516,000 6.86 6 Buffalo Bills 0.19% 8.17% 11.07% 118,000 96% 48,896,000 6.75 7 Los Angeles Chargers 0.20% 1.97% 11.93% 166,000 98% 4,023,000 5.85 8 Detroit Lions 0.06% 1.53% 12.80% 91,900 98% 27,319,000 5.81 9 Denver Broncos 0.04% 1.99% 11.52% 121,000 100% 25,199,000 5.68 10 Miami Dolphins 0.08% 1.36% 9.18% 99,300 102% 35,556,000 5.54

Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs are on top here as well. The Chiefs have been the best NFL franchise since Patrick Mahomes' arrival, and their fan base is set to expand further in the coming years.

The fan bases of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have been pretty engaging as well, but the absence of the Dallas Cowboys fan base from this list is rather surprising, to say the least. Maybe if the team starts winning more playoff games, their engagement will also rise with that.

As per the same data:

Totaling 371,000, the Philadelphia Eagles have the most YouTube subscribers of any team. Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have more than 300,000 subscribers besides them. The Dallas Cowboys topped the league in Google searches, with over 80 million searches worldwide in the previous year. This is nearly 40 million more searches than the Buffalo Bills, with the second-highest annual search volume at 49 million. The Cincinnati Bengals' social media content has been crowned the most engaging with a score of 9.46/10 for social media engagement. The San Francisco 49ers' attendance rate of 105% is the highest in the league. The Indianapolis Colts' 104% attendance rate placed them in second place, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 103% attendance rate ranks them third in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers fan base is well known for traveling far to support their team, and the data above shows that their home stadium is also significantly more crowded than the other teams. Given their rich history and the team they currently have, fans will continue to pack the stadiums.

