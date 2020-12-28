Which NFL teams have already made the playoffs?

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season is underway, and the 2020 NFL Playoff Picture has became more clear. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions and are looking to repeat. It will not be an easy road for the defending champs, but it is possible.

Let's take a look at what NFL teams who have punched their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

AFC teams who have clinched a playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

Kansas City Chiefs have already punched their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs and are currently the number one seed in the AFC Playoff race. Kansas City have been led by their Big 3 during the 2020 NFL Season. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are looking to lead the Chiefs to a repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Buffalo Bills have punched their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. They have also dethroned the New England Patriots as AFC East Champions. Buffalo already owns a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers which puts them in the number two seed in the AFC. If the Buffalo Bills want to make a run at the Super Bowl they will need their young quarterback Josh Allen to lead them.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers started off the 2020 NFL Season winning their first 11 games. Since winning 11 games the Steelers have dropped their last three games and are putting the AFC North division at risk. Pittsburgh could potentially lose a home game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs if they cannot turn things around.

AFC teams who can clinch in Week 16

Cleveland Browns (10-4)

Clinches Playoff Berth:

Win and a Ravens loss or tie Win and a Colts loss Tie and Ravens loss

Indianapolis Colts (10-4)

Clinches Playoff Berth:

Win and Ravens loss or tie Tie and Ravens loss

Tennessee Titans (10-4)

Clinches AFC South division title with:

Win and Colts loss

Clinches playoff berth:

Win Ravens loss Tie and Ravens tie

NFC teams who have clinched a playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Green Bay Packers have punched their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay owns the tiebreaker against the Saints due to a head-to- head victory. Packers are sitting in a good position to lock up home field advantage.

New Orleans Saints (11-4)

New Orleans Saints are currently sitting in the number two seed in the NFC Playoff race. New Orleans have locked up the NFC South division and with their Week 16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings they have that number two seed all but locked up. The Saints are ready to head into the 2020 NFL Playoffs at full strength with Michael Thomas returning.

Seattle Seahawks (10-4)

Seattle Seahawks are heading into their Week 16 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams looking to lock up the NFC West division. A loss to the Rams would give Los Angeles the NFC West due to head-to-head wins. Seattle is one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL Playoffs with their Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions. Tom Brady looks like he is ready to make a huge splash in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Tampa Bay has the offense and defense to represent the NFC in this years Super Bowl.

NFC teams who can clinch in Week 16

Los Angeles Rams (9-5)

Clinches Playoff Berth:

Win or Tie Bears loss or tie

Seattle Seahawks (10-4)

Clinches NFC West Division Title:

Win

Washington Football Team (6-8)

Clinches NFC East Division Title: