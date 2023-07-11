Which Ohio State players have won Super Bowl MVP? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 11

More players from Ohio State than nearly any other college football outfit are sent to the NFL every year, making OSU an "NFL powerhouse." The July 11 Immaculate Grid is about the Ohio State players who have won the Super Bowl MVP award. Let's find out.

Since the NFL's inception, Ohioans have consistently participated in the Super Bowl, with former Buckeye backs Tom Matte and Matt Snell squaring off in Super Bowl III when the Baltimore Colts faced the New York Jets.

In 2023, the Buckeyes had representation in at least one of the two Super Bowl sides for the 22nd time in the last 24 years. Overall, three of every four championship games have had at least one player from Ohio State. Only one Buckeye has gone home with the MVP award, though.

Santonio Holmes caught nine passes for a game-high 131 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers' game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLV.

With just over two minutes left and the Arizona Cardinals leading 23-20, Holmes got to function properly. The former Buckeye hauled in four catches for 73 yards, notably one short pass he ran back 40 yards. That prepared him for his historic final reception of the contest.

In a bizarre show of body authority, Holmes ran a corner route and defied nature by contorting his entire frame to tap both feet for the game-winning six-yard score. Holmes' valiant effort made him the first and only Ohio player to get Super Bowl MVP recognition till date.

The 2008 season saw Holmes haul in 55 passes for 821 yards and five touchdowns. In the postseason, he bagged three additional touchdowns.

Which NFL teams did Ohio State Super Bowl MVP winner play for?

Santonio Holmes played collegiate football for Ohio State University before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

With the Steelers, Holmes enjoyed a tremendous stint, contributing crucial plays in crucial situations, like his game-winning touchdown reception in Super Bowl XLIII. He displayed his quickness, route-running prowess and clutch exploits consistently.

Holmes spent a brief spell with the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears after his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2015, he announced his retirement from the NFL, leaving an indelible mark as a gifted and valuable receiver.

