Which Packers players also played for Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we look at players who appeared for the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

First is defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who played for the Packers, Bengals and Detroit Lions. The Packers drafted Daniels in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He had a stellar rookie season in Green Bay, playing in 14 games and putting up a stat line of 12 tackles, two sacks, one pass defended and two fumble recoveries.

Daniels was even better in 2013, as he appeared in 16 games, getting 28 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He kept on the improvement streak in year three, starting all 16 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Mike Daniels' performances in his early NFL career were enough for the Packers to reward him with a four-year contract extension worth $42 million on Dec. 14, 2015.

He ended the 2015 NFL season with 49 tackles, four sacks, one interception, two passes defended and one forced fumble. The rest of his Green Bay Packers career was filled with achievements and highs.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and became a vocal leader in Green Bay's defense. Daniels was released by the Packers on Jul. 24, 2019, after two injury-riddled final seasons with the franchise.

He then joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $9.1 million. He played nine games for the Lions in the 2019 NFL season before going down with another season-ending injury. He was not re-signed at the end of the season.

Daniels joined the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12, 2020. He played 13 games for the franchise in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daniels put up career lows in most statistical categories and hadn't been in the NFL since his time in Cincinnati.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for both the Packers and Bengals

Another correct answer for today's NFL Immaculate Grid question is Tra Carson, a retired running back who played for the Packers, Bengals and Detroit Lions. Carson was an undrafted free agent heading into the 2016 season and was later signed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He played nine games in his NFL career, serving as a backup in all but one of those outings. He ended his NFL career with a stat line of 18 rush attempts, 48 rushing yards and zero ground touchdowns.

He also added four receptions for 18 receiving yards and zero receiving TDs for good measure.