Which Packers players have also played for Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 11

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid includes players who represented the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos. Retired wide receiver Javon Walker is a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid, as the Pro Bowler played for the Packers, Broncos, and Oakland Raiders.

The Packers selected Walker in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft. The Florida State University alum was fresh off a solid college career where he regularly left defenders in his wake.

Javon Walker had a decent rookie season, acting as a backup wideout for most of the season. He put up a stat line of 23 catches, 319 receiving yards, and three TDs in 15 games.

His second year with the franchise was better, as he had a more prominent role in the offense. He became the team's designated WR2, making 61 catches for 816 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the year.

It all clicked for Walker and the Packers in year three. Walker was selected to the 2004 Pro Bowl game on the back of 99 receptions, 1,382 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Walker pushed for a better contract after his Pro Bowl season. After the Packers refused to budge, he said he would not play for the team again and would retire if he wasn't traded. He left the Packers after an injury-riddled 2005 season.

The Packers traded Javon Walker to the Denver Broncos, who gave up a second-round pick in exchange for the former Pro Bowler. Walker recovered from injury issues and was influential during the 2006 season.

He had 69 catches, 1,084 receiving yards, and eight TDs. He lasted one more season in Denver before being released at the end of the 2007 NFL season.

Javon Walker later signed for the Oakland Raiders, playing in a mere eight games and putting up 15 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown. He was released by the franchise on March 8, 2010.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Packers and Broncos

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Jason Hunter, a retired defensive end who played for the Packers, Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Oakland Raiders. Jason Hunter came into the league as an undrafted free agent, with the Packers signing him after the 2006 NFL draft.

Hunter earned a roster spot in 2006 training camp and played in 14 games as a rookie. He improved his output in 2007, recording 15 tackles and a forced fumble, and was a vital part of the franchise's special teams unit. Hunter left the Packers at the end of the season.

Hunter succeeded with the Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Raiders. He was always a serviceable member of the defense and a gem on special teams.