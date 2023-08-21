Which Panthers players have played for Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we're focusing on a special player for both the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Today the spotlight shines on DeAngelo Williams, a former running back who had the incredible chance to show his skills for both teams. Williams enjoyed a remarkable 11-year journey in the NFL, making his mark during nine seasons with the Panthers and two with the Steelers.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 21

His NFL journey began when the Carolina Panthers selected him as the 27th overall pick in the 2006 draft. Williams signed a lucrative five-year, $10.42 million contract with the Panthers shortly after being drafted.

Following a successful five-year run, Williams inked a substantial five-year, $43 million contract extension with the Panthers. He continued to shine within the franchise for four more seasons before parting ways with them after the conclusion of the 2014 NFL season.

Throughout his time with the Panthers, Williams showcased his skills in 117 games, with 82 of those games as a starter. He accumulated an impressive 6,846 rushing yards on 1,432 attempts, securing 46 touchdowns along the way.

A standout year for Williams occurred in 2008, when he started in all 16 games, amassing 1,515 rushing yards in 273 attempts and scoring an impressive 18 rushing touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him a spot on the All-Pro Second Team and a fifth-ranking in the Offensive Player of the Year Award for 2008.

He continued to excel in the subsequent season, achieving another 1000+ yards rushing milestone and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

In 2015, Williams took his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing a two-year contract worth $4 million. His debut season with the Steelers showcased his prowess with 907 rushing yards and an impressive 11 touchdowns.

2016 marked the end of his NFL journey, as reduced playing time led him to decide to retire from the game at the conclusion of the season.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 21 solutions

With the inclusion of DeAngelo Williams, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 21.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 21

Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers - Morgan Fox Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers - DeAngelo Williams Carolina Panthers Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Cam Newton Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers - Isaac Rochell Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers - Eric Ebron Indianapolis Colts Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Luke Rhodes Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers - Travis Benjamin Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers - Joe Haden Cleveland Browns Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Joel Bitonio

