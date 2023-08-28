Which players played for both Broncos and Titans? August 28 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who wore jerseys for the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans.

Wesley Woodyard is a former linebacker who played for both teams. In his 12 years in the NFL, he played six seasons for the Broncos and six for the Titans.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 28

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2008, the Denver Broncos discovered a hidden gem in Woodyard, signing him as an undrafted free agent.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Woodyard's initial contract with the Broncos was a three-year, $1.175 million deal. Over five seasons, his impact grew, leading to a one-year, $1.835 million contract extension. However, his final season with the Broncos was marred by a $15,750 fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit on then-Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

During his tenure with the Broncos, Woodyard showcased his defensive prowess, starting 40 out of 87 games. His stats spoke volumes: 435 tackles, 21 QB hits, 8.0 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 15 passes defended, which made him an integral part of the team.

In 2014, a new chapter began as Woodyard signed a four-year, $15.75 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. His impact didn't go unnoticed, leading to a three-year, $10.25 million contract extension after four seasons.

Throughout his six seasons with the Titans, Woodyard's presence on the field was undeniable. His stats included 20.0 sacks, 517 tackles, 34 QB hits, 16 passes defended, 4 fumbles recovered, and 2 forced fumbles.

In 2020, Woodyard retired from the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 28 solutions

With the inclusion of Wesley Woodyard, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for August 28:

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 28

Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints - Scott Shanie Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans - Adam Jones Dallas Cowboys' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Zack Martin Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints - Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans - Michael Oher Baltimore Ravens' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Roquan Smith Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints - Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans - Wesley Woodyard Denver Broncos' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Patrick Surtain II

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 160 votes