Which players have played for the Browns and Cardinals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we look at two players who have played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

Derek Anderson, a talented quarterback who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, is one of the correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid. In the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Anderson out of Oregon State. He also had stints with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his stint with the Browns in 2007, Anderson experienced one of his most memorable seasons of his career. That year, after throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 29 scores, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl. In that campaign, his powerful arm and ability for making significant contributions were on display.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Anderson dealt with career peaks and valleys, injuries and shifting team relationships. Although he may not have consistently been a household name, his contributions to different NFL clubs show the difficulties and chances athletes in professional sports encounter.

In 2019, Anderson retired from the league.In 78 combined appearances for the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers and Bills, he accrued 10,878 yards, 60 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.

NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 30: Other NFL players to have played for both Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns

Jamir Miller, a former linebacker who played for the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals, is another response for today's Immaculate Grid.

Miller played collegiate football for the UCLA Bruins as a linebacker, receiving unanimous All-American recognition. He was taken by the Cardinals with the tenth overall choice in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Before playing with the Cleveland Browns from 1999 to 2001, he played for Arizona from 1994 to 1998.

Expand Tweet

Miller tore his right achilles tendon in an exhibition game in 2002 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He made an effort to recover from the injury and make a comeback in 2003, but a lackluster exercise and medical advice led him to announce that he would retire later that year.

Jamir Miller had 40 tackles for a loss and forced nine fumbles. He also tackled 669 times. In 121 games (104 starts), he recorded 36 QB sacks and two interceptions.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 915 votes