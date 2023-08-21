Which players have played for the Browns and Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid riddle, we focus on players who played for both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Due to the similarities and closeness of the two divisional rival cities, there's a fundamental rivalry between them. Since the 1950 season, when the Browns entered the NFL, the two franchises have competed in the same division or conference. Their rivalry is often referred to as the Turnpike Rivalry.

One player who has played for both the Browns and the Steelers is Joe Haden, a former cornerback in the NFL who played for 12 seasons. Before being chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the 34-year-old played college football for the Florida Gators.

He garnered consensus All-American accolades and was a part of a squad that won the BCS National Championship. The former Pro Bowler spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns before spending five with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being selected by the Browns, Haden made an early impression in the NFL, displaying his superb coverage abilities as well as his quickness and responsiveness. Haden established himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks during his seven years with the team.

Haden joined the Steelers in 2017, and his career continued to thrive. His inclusion in the defensive collection of the club strengthened their secondary and offered a seasoned leadership figure.

He further solidified his reputation as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL with his proven capacity to recognize plays, coming up with important interceptions and covering many of the league's best targets.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback announced his retirement in Oct. 2022. To end his career in the NFL, he agreed a one-day agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Cleveland, Haden recorded 19 of his 29 career interceptions and 101 of his 155 career pass deflections. However, the standout CB was never seen in a postseason game.

Haden played for the Steelers from 2017 to 21; during that time, the team won 51 games and lost 28, reaching the postseason thrice.

NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 21: Other NFL players to have played for both Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Hubbard is another player who's known to have represented the two fierce rivals.

In 2013, Hubbard signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers after going undrafted. He played with the Cleveland Browns for the last five years.

Hubbard, an established player of nine seasons, has started 48 of 85 games while starring for the Steelers and Browns. He now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Hubbard has started 41 games overall at right tackle, four as right guard and three as a reserve tight end, demonstrating his versatility.

