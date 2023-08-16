Which players played for both Steelers and Cardinals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid explores players representing the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The most obvious answer for today's Immaculate Grid is James Conner, a dynamic running back. The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Connor beat off competition from veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint to become the backup RB. Entering his rookie season, he was only behind All-Pro back Le'Veon Bell on the depth chart. Connor was impressive in the few snaps he played in his rookie season, finishing the year with 144 rushing yards on 32 carries.

His sophomore season started with a bang, as he was elevated to the starting RB position due to Le'Veon Bell's infamous contract holdout. Connor ensured that Pittsburgh didn't miss Bell too much, as the second-year Pro was selected for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl due to his stellar performances.

He finished 2018 with 973 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs, 55 receptions, 497 receiving yards, and a receiving TD.

In year three, the freshly minted Pro Bowler wasn't as electric as in his first two seasons in the league, primarily due to injury issues. He battled shoulder injuries all year and finished the season with a stat line of 34 receptions for 251 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Connor started his 2020 NFL season with a point to prove, as he was entering a contract year. He started the season the worst way possible, picking up an ankle injury on match day one against the Dallas Cowboys. That indicated how the rest of the year would pan out.

He finished the 2020 season with 169 carries for 721 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and 35 receptions for 215 receiving yards. That wasn't good enough for the Pittsburgh front office, and he was let go at the end of the season.

Connor signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals before the 2021 NFL season. He had his most productive season since year two and was named to his second Pro Bowl team that season. He also racked up a laudable stat line of 752 rushing yards and a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns.

Connor's performances earned him a three-year contract extension and the undisputed RB1 slot ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He ended the season with a stat line of 782 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 300 receiving yards, and one receiving TD in a career-high thirteen starts.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Steelers and Cardinals

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is former defensive end Nicholas Eason, who played for the Steelers, Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns.

He spent ten years playing in the NFL and was a contributing member of the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII-winning squad.

These days he serves as a defensive tackle coach at Clemson University. He has served in a similar capacity for the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Auburn Tigers.