Which QB leads the NFL in interceptions?

If you had told someone that Patrick Mahomes would have the most interceptions after Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, chances are that you would have been laughed out of the joint. Yet that is exactly what transpired when the dust settled on the Tennessee Titans' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is now tied at 9 interceptions with Zach Wilson.

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Patrick Mahomes now tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with Zach Wilson, who left the Pats game hurt and won’t throw one today. Patrick Mahomes now tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with Zach Wilson, who left the Pats game hurt and won’t throw one today. https://t.co/LFmQu24EWe

Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in 6 straight games

The above list shows just how far Patrick Mahomes has fallen this season. He sits sandwiched, for interceptions, between two rookie quarterbacks in Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence. In fact, Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in six straight games.

It is indeed a worrying sign for Chiefs fans since they have become used to Patrick Mahomes being able to pull the metaphorical rabbit out of the hat in such tough situations. It is quite the fall from grace for Patrick Mahomes, who entered this season ranked as the best quarterback in the nation.

Patrick Mahomes has had a total of 167 completions in 242 attempts for a success rate of 69% this season prior to entering this game. In today's game, he had 20 completions in 35 attempts. His passer rating for the season also tops out at 103.1 on average. But he currently has 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

It is a worrying sign, especially the last bit. Projected over a full season, that would lead to 21 interceptions. Those are abysmal figures for any quarterback; never mind an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. The issue was further compounded in the latest game because while Mahomes turned the ball over, he could not lead his team to a touchdown drive.

In further news related to Patrick Mahomes against the Titans, let it also be noted that the quarterback faced a brutal hit to the head during the match. Although reports say that he has cleared his concussion protocol, any lingering effects may also affect future projections.

Covers @Covers Mahomes took a brutal knee to the head Mahomes took a brutal knee to the headhttps://t.co/L4sUimVG3I

Quite coincidentally, the other topper on this list of interceptions also suffered an injury. Zach Wilson damaged his knee playing against the New England Patriots. But when both return, each will be hoping the other pulls away in terms of interceptions. Because if there is one leadership role neither quarterback would like to play, that is being the leader atop the interceptions' list.

