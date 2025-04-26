Which quarterbacks are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of QBs available on Day 3 ft. Shedeur Sanders, Riley Leonard, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft has been relatively low-key when it comes to quarterbacks. Five quarterbacks have been taken off the board after Days 1 and 2.

Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were selected on Day 1, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were selected on Day 2. However, there are still some decent QBs available heading into Day 3.

NFL Draft 2025: Full list of quarterbacks available

Day 3 means that quarterbacks of fringe starting and backup caliber will be on draft boards, and as of the time of writing, no quarterback has been selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Will Howard, Ohio State Quinn Ewers, Texas Kyle McCord, Syracuse Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Max Brosmer, Minnesota Cam Miller, North Dakota State Tommy Mellott, Montana State Seth Henigan, Memphis

The QBs mentioned above are the top 10 prospects available on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with a few left on the board.

The biggest talking point in this year's draft is that Shedeur Sanders is still available after the first two draft days. The Colorado Buffaloes star was once projected to be a Top 3 pick, but he remains undrafted heading into Day 3.

Sanders is fresh off an impressive collegiate football career with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2024. At this point, it's anyone's guess which team will take the chance on Deion Sanders' son.

Sanders' falloff is one of the most significant in modern NFL history, as it's rare to see such a highly rated prospect slip down the pecking order. It's even more baffling considering that the Colorado Buffaloes star doesn't have recorded character concerns.

Then there are three curious cases of Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, and Riley Leonard. The trio were starting quarterbacks for the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, respectively. All three players led their teams to deep CFB playoff berths, with Howard helping the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship.

However, neither of the above has been selected heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Thankfully for their fans, there are still four rounds left in the selection process.

